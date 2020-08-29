MURRAY — On the anniversary of one of the most historic racial justice protests in America, the March on Washington, a crowd numbering in the hundreds continued to put pressure on local government to remove a statue they believe is rooted in racism and oppression.
A few hundred protestors gathered Friday near the Confederate Soldiers monument, topped with a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, that has been a source of recent contention since racial justice protests swept the country in the wake of several police-involved killings of Black people.
A large crowd marched about two miles from the gates of Murray State University to the monument, where they met a crowd of several dozen counter-protestors who had gathered around the statue.
In the initial heat of the confrontation, some shouts were exchanged, but the protestors eventually walked to the other corner of the Calloway County Courthouse lawn, where community members spoke against the statue and racism.
Sherman Neal, a Murray State coach who has actively campaigned against the statue, told the crowd “We’re not going to stand for symbols of oppression, of treason and hate on state property.”
In quoting a speech from the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, who spoke at the 1963 March on Washington, Neal threw in references to Murray and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes as examples of opposition the movement would overcome.
Regarding the statue, Ernest Kenty said he hoped the statue would go “in the graveyard of history.”
A counter protestor, identified only as Johnny, stood by the statue for hours holding an American Flag, as well as a flag, half bearing a POW-MIA symbol and half bearing a Confederate symbol.
“It’s my heritage,” he said of the Lee statue, noting he had relatives who had served for the Confederacy.
“This is the South. It’s the way it is.”
He said due to the Calloway County Fiscal Court’s recent decision to support leaving the statue in place, the protestors are “wasting their time.”
Gregory Simpson, 53, who has lived in Murray for the past 25 years, showed up wearing clothes reminiscent of the uniforms worn by Union Troops in the Civil War.
He said as a Black man, he’s always believed the statue to be divisive, but he saw the march less about himself and more about the younger generation.
“I want to make sure that their future is better than what I had to go through,” he said.
“Men died, Blacks and whites, for me to get to where I am today. Now it’s my turn to help the younger generation out.”
Neal said the turnout was higher than he expected, and he appreciated people showing support for a cause that some people try to minimize the importance of.
“You’re going to hear ‘this isn’t important. Your cause should be something else,’ ” Neal said, adding that was the same kind of argument that civil rights pioneers faced regarding lunch counters.
“We have to find a way to overcome that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.