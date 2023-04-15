The Farm restaurant in LaCenter will be featured on a national restaurant feature website, “America’s Best Restaurants.”
Chad and Amber Hayes are the co-owners of The Farm, located off of U.S. 60 at 550 W. Kentucky Drive.
“The Farm is an eclectic version of good Southern cooking with a new, urban twist to it,” Amber Hayes said. “We have a brand-new chef from Louisville. He’s got over 30 years of experience. He’s helping us really ramp up some of the classics and some of the favorites.”
The Farm opened in August 2019 as a 50-seat deli.
“Our business started to take off, even during COVID,” Hayes said. “People were so good about supporting us and ordering out and doing whatever they had to do to keep our doors open that we had to expand.”
After expanding into the party area and into the restaurant office, the entire building eventually became the restaurant.
“We can seat about 135 folks indoors and about 160 total indoors and out,” she said. “We added a bar; we were the first restaurant in Ballard County to have a bar.
“Now, we have a second (restaurant) in Barlow, so I’m excited about that. It’s really amazing, the growth that we’re seeing in our community.”
The restaurant’s official name is Infinity Farms, doing business as The Farm.
“(Infinity Farms) comes from something that’s very special to Chad and me,” Hayes said. “That’s that God has told us more than once that nothing happens without passing through his hands. It’s a symbol for us that he is intertwined in everything we do.”
The Farm follows the farm-to-fork method of providing food.
“Everything we do is fresh,” Hayes said. “We use nothing but real chicken, real beef. We hand-cut our steak, we cut our chicken; we cut our fish. Everything we do, we do by hand in-house.”
Matt Plapp is the chief executive officer for America’s Best Restaurants, a national media marketing company that travels the U.S. to capture stories about independent restaurant owners.
“What we do a little differently is we had a chance to be on what people would consider TV shows from 10 years ago — Food Network and the History Channel and those places,” he said. “We chose a little different path.
“We want the restaurants to get the attention, not a TV network, so when we come to a town, we find restaurants that fit what we’re looking for, we come film at their restaurant, and then, the episode debuts on their Facebook page so that they can own all of the attention from it, not a TV network.”
Plapp said after it airs on The Farm’s Facebook page, it will be available for viewing at AmericasBestRestaurants.com.
America’s Best Restaurants has featured 124 restaurants in Kentucky, with most of those coming from the Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati areas.
The Farm would be only the second Kentucky restaurant featured from west of Henderson. Gold Rush Café of Paducah was also featured on America’s Best Restaurants.
“(America’s Best Restaurants) has been around since 2008, but in 2018 was when we started filming these episodes,” Plapp said. “There are two different divisions: one is the marketing firm and one is the media firm.
“The media firm started in 2018 when I was traveling for my first book on restaurant marketing, speaking to restaurants. Local restaurants would reach out to me and want me to come by and check their restaurant out: see their unique burgers, their unique milk shakes, have a steak there. When I would go there, I would film a little ‘micro-documentary’ on them and their story.”
Plapp said he was always captivated on how the owners started their restaurant and how it developed.
“I would start getting those stories on camera, and from there, I realized that we don’t need to do this once or twice; we need to do this thousands of times,” he said. “From 2018 to 2021, we tweaked the process. In 2021, we bought two Mercedes vans, hired a camera crew and a couple of hosts and we started traveling the country.
“By the end of this year, we’ll have five crews traveling the country hitting all 50 states.”
Plapp said he heard about The Farm when a customer nominated the restaurant. The America’s Best Restaurants team did its research and contacted the restaurant about being featured.
“I was interested in their ties to the community, the personality of the owners and, more than anything, our biggest thing is that it’s a restaurant that you can walk in and talk to somebody who owns it,” he said. “It’s not a corporation; it’s not a chain, and it’s people that are involved in the local schools and churches and communities every day.”
A crew from America’s Best Restaurants will be at The Farm on Tuesday to film its feature for the website.
“What it does is it shines a spotlight on the restaurant differently than any other thing,” Plapp said. “Consumers, when they see the name ‘America’s Best Restaurants,’ it lends a lot of credibility and also, owners typically aren’t the greatest at tooting their own horn.
“If you’ve created a restaurant on your own in your community and then, you survive the last three years on top of everything else, you’ve done something special, and those restaurant owners typically don’t talk about that.”
Hayes said that the publicity gained for The Farm will also provide publicity for Ballard County and western Kentucky.
“Our whole idea is to better our community and our neighbors,” she said. “By making our restaurant a destination location, people get to see this part of the state. A lot of people think western Kentucky stops at Bowling Green or they think Paducah, but there’s much more past that.
“By us reaching for that destination location feel, it not only helps our restaurant, our customers, our county, our community, the other small businesses that people drive by to get to ours. We’re hoping to better not only our restaurant but every restaurant and business along the way.”
The Farm is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit infinityfarms.com.
