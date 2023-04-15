PADNWS-04-15-23 THE FARM - PHOTO

The Farm is a local favorite for lunch and dinner, featuring a variety of Southern favorites. The Ballard County restaurant will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Farm restaurant in LaCenter will be featured on a national restaurant feature website, “America’s Best Restaurants.”

Chad and Amber Hayes are the co-owners of The Farm, located off of U.S. 60 at 550 W. Kentucky Drive.

