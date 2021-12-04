PRINCETON — For the past four years, the Duncans, of Dunc’s Tires and Wheels, have set out to provide holiday cheer and assistance throughout the Princeton community.
On Christmas Eve, the Duncans, with family and friends, will navigate the streets of Princeton, offering gifts for residents and taking pictures with Santa Claus. The method of delivery is a rollback — tow truck — and a couple of other vehicles.
“We individually wrap all of the presents that we hand out. Probably within the next week and a half, every night after work, that’s what it’s going to be,” said Josh Duncan, owner of Dunc’s Tires and Wheels.
The Duncans spend $5,000 annually to make sure they have enough during Christmas Eve. The wrapping takes place at the Gospel Temple Fellowship Hall, 202 Baldwin Ave., which turns into a community activity.
In addition to Josh’s wife, son, and daughter, his mother, grandmother, aunt, friends, and community members help wrap gifts leading up to Christmas Eve. He said he is grateful for any time someone commits to the cause.
Besides personally buying the gifts, the Duncans accept community donations throughout the year. Donations include toys, puzzles, books, clothes, and money.
Born and raised in Princeton, Duncan said he knows “every nook and cranny” in the city. He is deeply connected to it and the people who live there.
“Every day, I try to give a blessing,” he said. “Anywhere I see I can help with a blessing, it’s a blessing received.”
The Duncans also organize gift boxes for families in need during the holidays.
Last year, 32 families received gift boxes from the Duncans. The boxes are filled with toys, hygiene products, food, and other household necessities. Duncan said he reaches families as far as Henderson. The boxes are personally delivered during Christmas Eve before gifts are distributed.
Delivery starts at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and runs until after midnight.
Despite a COVID-19 Christmas, the Duncans were able to visit residents and provide holiday cheer last year.
Dunc’s Tires and Wheels will also be participating in the city’s annual Christmas parade on Dec. 11.
In addition to Christmas giveaways, the Duncans put on an annual fireworks show for the Fourth of July.
For more information about donations and assistance, call Dunc’s Tires and Wheels at 270-963-6391.
