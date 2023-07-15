It’s often said that when one business closes, another opens up. That proved true for The Cork Room, which now operates from the location of the former Knoth’s Bar-B-Que and Jeremiah’s restaurants in Paducah. The Cork Room adds to the downtown entertainment district.

Carrie and Paul Signa are no strangers to the downtown Paducah scene. They have operated Doe’s Eat Place downtown for 17 years. Seeing Paducah evolve, they noticed a need to bring something new, fresh and exciting to the area, and that sparked their idea for The Cork Room. The business opened in June at its expanded 225 Broadway location, after first opening at a location above Doe’s Eat Place.

