EDITOR:
It is time that we recognize our position in the world as a country and as a leader. We have set a poor example of what it means to be a good neighbor and to care for our fellow global citizens.
We all can do something to help, even if it is as simple as advocating through our representatives and congress members like Senator Mitch McConnell or Senator Rand Paul.
Global poverty affects each and every one of us through the connections that this world brings. This is why The Borgen Project is so important and I think that it is important for it to be featured in every household.
Their mission statement, "The Borgen Project believes that leaders of the most powerful nation on earth should be doing more to address global poverty. We’re the innovative, national campaign that is working to make poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy", clearly shows the importance and drive of this organization to give voice to and help those outside of this country which in turn helps those within this country.
Look towards your representatives and apply pressure for change. Give them a call today. Stand up for the world.
Talia Housman
Paducah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.