I don’t know about you, but ‘skeeters have been eating me up.
It is common for the presence of mosquitoes to start out moderately in the early spring and ramp up as we get into summer and consistently hotter weather. It also isn’t rare to see a bit of reprieve in apparent mosquito number in at least some habitats as summer wears on in drier conditions.
As you may have noticed, there has not been much in the way of dry conditions lately.
Back during maybe late spring and certainly the early summer, there was an uncharacteristic stretch of early droughty weather. Remember when the grass became crispy and went dormant back when it should have been growing at full tilt? Yeah, that period.
But in recent weeks, we have had a succession of weather events rife with thunderstorms and frog-strangling rains. Precipitation has been the rule, not the exception. What posed as a droughty summer has faded into a soggy one, and that doesn’t even figure in the repeated flash-flooding incidents.
No drought for us — at least not now. There’s little telling what future weeks hold.
One result of this weather flipflop is that there has been no late summer slack in mosquito production. My experience is that their numbers are booming, and they are hungry for those of us foolish enough to avail ourselves as blood donors to them.
Wet conditions work for mosquitoes, of course, because they hatch from eggs in water. A lack of that liquid means few if any mosquitoes. Much moisture means the opposite.
The resumption of substantial rains, swinging even to the point of unseasonably wet weather, brought a surge in mosquito hatches in a variety of habitats across our region and beyond.
There are said to be more than 50 species of mosquitoes in Kentucky, and hereabouts in the big rivers region with abundant lowlands, we have some of the best habitats in the state for them. Yay.
‘Skeeters of the genus Aedes are the most typical of the insects in the region of wetlands, swamps and backwaters. Floodwater mosquitoes like Aedes vexans lay their eggs at the base of vegetation in low areas that are subject to flooding.
The eggs are laid on ground that may be dry at the time, but when rains and runoff backs water over those spots, hatching is triggered.
But don’t think you are safe from floodwater mosquitoes just because you don’t live or operate next door to a swamp or backwater area. Aedes mosquitoes can travel miles from their breeding sites to find prey like you or me.
Another prominent genus of mosquitoes hereabouts is Culex, including Culex pipiens, the common house mosquito. It is probably the most abundant species that we encounter.
Culex mosquitoes are known primarily as container breeders. That is, instead of depending on larger waters like those that result from floods, little pockets of water serve them nicely. Culex blood-suckers lay eggs and hatch from flowerpots, bird feeders, clogged rain gutters, discarded beverage cans, even an upside-down Frisbee lying lost under a shrub in the backyard.
Any little container that will hold water for several days can be a nursery. A Culex pipiens comes along and lays a batch of eggs — usually more than 100 at a time — and, less than two weeks later, another swarm joins the population.
There’s not much a person can do about proliferation of floodwater mosquitoes, but you can head off some of the container mosquitoes by eliminating breeding sites right around where you live. Do away with egg depositories in the form of old tires, cans, clogged “dams” in rain gutters — anything that can hold a little bit of stagnant water. Change the water regularly in birdbaths, pet water bowls or anything that must hold some of the liquid.
Understand the adversary: It’s all about reproduction. Mosquitoes need a blood meal to develop eggs to propagate their species. Therefore, it is only female mosquitoes that bite us. Males only dine on plant nectar.
Female mosquitoes are attracted to us by body heat, the signature of carbon dioxide that is released through our skin, movement and — something science has never been able to tie down — our individually distinct scents.
Research shows what many suspect, that mosquitoes are drawn to some people more than others. It is speculated that the chemical makeup of some folks puts out different scents that are more attractive to mosquitoes.
Most everybody needs a defensive shield when spending much time where the blood-suckers are plentiful and active. The insects are tormenting, the bites can be painful and leave itchy welts on many people, and there are low, but real odds that illnesses like West Nile virus could result from the wrong bite.
Agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend repellents based on the chemical DEET as the standard mosquito hedge. I’m a bigger fan of repellents based on picaridin. It seems just as effective as DEET without the icky feel and disagreeable odor of DEET. Some people experience irritation from DEET, too, and picaridin is not noted for that.
In the worst conditions, spray clothing with a permethrin repellent, then apply a picaridin repellent on your exposed skin. That’s the optimum shield for mosquitoes, ticks, chiggers and most anything else.
It might not keep away Bigfoot, but you’re on your own there.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
