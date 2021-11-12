Thanksgiving is free at Gather on Main

The 2nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Gather on Main starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Cathy Lewis, owner, said she is glad to host the event a second time. Last year, the dinner was a carry-out only event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 MATTHEW CARNERO MACIAS | For The Sun

PRINCETON — Gather on Main is hosting its 2nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, extending thanks to the community that continues its support and providing a free meal during the holidays despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cathy Lewis, owner, said last year’s dinner went exceptionally well. Residents were provided 263 meals and, despite a successful first outing, Lewis and others missed out on an opportunity to create a gathering space on Thanksgiving Day.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown indoor dining options days leading up to the event and the restaurant was forced to offer just carry-out meals.

“It was great, we had a blast, and a lot of people got fed, but for us, 90% of wanting to do this was so that people had a place to go and celebrate with other people,” Lewis said.

Curating a community setting that is warm and inviting is Lewis’ goal. She said everyone is welcome, although she is targeting residents who are unable to be with others.

“The design of the event is for anybody who needs somewhere to celebrate Thanksgiving,” she added.

The event is made possible by community volunteers and restaurant staff working on their days off. Volunteers will help cook and prepare meals, as well as serve.

Some of the primary partners include Big Johnz’ BBQ, Planters Bank and Gordon Food Services.

Residents can expect a turkey dinner with green beans, cranberry salad, mashed potatoes and other traditional fixings, Lewis said.

Lewis anticipates serving around 400 people, based on last year’s event. She noted the restaurant is not taking reservations either.

The Thanksgiving event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Gather on Main, 106 East Main St. in downtown Princeton.

Lewis is also partnering with Athletic Center of Princeton for a t-shirt fundraiser, the proceeds of which will help fund the dinner.

She is currently taking pre-orders for the t-shirts, which each cost $20 (an additional $2 is added for any size above XL). She can be contacted on Facebook or at the restaurant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In