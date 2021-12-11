Tomorrow is National Poinsettia Day. For all of us who associate Christmas with poinsettias and feel as though it is not Christmas without at least one plant, we can thank Joel Roberts Poinsett.
The now-traditional Christmas flower was named for Joel Roberts Poinsett who died 170 years ago on that date. He was the first U.S. Minister to Mexico, politician, diplomat, physician, and avid amateur botanist. It was on his trip to Taxco, Mexico during the Christmas season that he first saw 10-15’ shrubs or trees ablaze with red bracts — modified leaves. He immediately sent specimens home for his greenhouse and those of friends where it was met with enthusiasm.
The natives appropriately called it Flor de la Nochebuena (Flower of the Holy Night or Christmas Eve) as it bloomed annually at Christmas time. It was later named in Poinsett’s honor due to his introduction of it. It became a Christmas traditional must-have plant in 1963, when Paul Ecke, Encinitas, California poinsettia grower, gave poinsettias(poyn-seh-tee-uh) to decorate popular television programs such as Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show and Bob Hope’s Christmas Show.
Poinsettia’s delicate highly colored bracts are what attracts us, but the cluster yellow flowers in the center are most attractive to pollinators.
After blooming ceases the plant can be container-grown outside as an attractive shrub. Cut back in the fall, to winter over inside and it will bloom in January-February providing bright color during gloomy winter days.
Through hybridization we have a wide selection: bracts are red, burgundy, orange-red, pink, light green, creamy-white and striped, marbled, spotted, and double or single. Foliage is green or variegated foliage on miniature to large plants.
Care: Bright light from a south window but not direct sun that can burn the bracts. Keep temperature between 60-70 degrees. Allow the soil to slightly dry, use room temperature water to soak, drain excess and mist occasionally. Not sure it dry, lift the plant, if it feels light, it is dry. Keep out of hot and cold drafts.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas Tree (cut and live) — Check water daily, fill the tree stand with water to which 1 part 80-proof alcohol to 4 parts water. This will keep water bacteria-free. Keep out of drafts. Place a humidifier nearby or a pan of water underneath to elevate the humidity. Limit the time lights are on as even LED generate enough heat to dry out needles. Clean out leaves lodged in roses and other shrubby plants. It just looks better.
Garden — Reduce watering annuals brought in for the winter to prevent drying out. Check bulbs, corms and tubers for firmness. Discard any that are soft, moldy, or dried.
Houseplants — Amaryllis may be started in soil or water. Alternately, waxed bulbs require no watering, add to a design or individually on attractive saucers. If hung upside-down blooms will turn to face up.
Available at numerous online outlets. Discard after blooming. Place herbs in attractive clay pots for instant decoration. A nearby heat source and frequent misting will make rosemary, a Mediterranean native happy.
Trees and shrubs — Remove crape myrtle seed pods. They are heavier than flowers and can weight down small branches. Cut evergreen branches for decorations as if pruning for shape.
Angle the cut so that the exposed wood faces down.
The plant is more attractive and prevents water standing on new cuts. Cut just above a leaf-bud facing the direction you want the new branch to grow. Add soil to newly plants shrubs that are sitting above the soil level when in the container.
EVENT
December 11-22 — Whitehaven Christmas Open House. 1-5 pm. I-24 exit 7. Visitors are treated to a tour, music, refreshments, and Santa.
The rooms and hallways are decorated by various garden clubs.
For more information: 270-554-2077. The tour is free.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
