Two Texans were arrested late Saturday evening in connection to a double homicide in Lone Oak.
A release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a pair of suspects — Mykweze D. Cox and Alexis Graham — were taken into custody around 10 p.m.
Cox, 23, of Houston, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Graham, 21, is charged with two counts of complicity to first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.
A deputy was dispatched to the 600 block of College Avenue after a 911 call was received stating that “there were people at the apartment that were not supposed to be there” at 7:57 p.m. A neighbor called 911 shortly after at 8:08 p.m. to report that shots had been fired. When the deputy arrived on the scene, they discovered a pair of victims — Justice Hicks, 23, and Victor E. Moore, 31, both of Paducah.
One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene and the second victim was transported to a local hospital. Despite the efforts of emergency professionals, the second victim succumbed to his injuries also.
Deputies were able to obtain a description of both individuals that were believed to be involved and one was identified by name.
At 9:02 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was informed that a black female matching the description of one of the individuals that had fled the scene was observed in the area of 500 Columbus Avenue, a short distance from where the shooting had occurred.
McCracken County deputies and Paducah Police K-9 officers responded to the area to locate the female in question. K-9 officers began a track which ultimately led to the discovery of Cox. He was taken into custody without incident and immediately made statements pertaining to him being the shooter.
Graham was located at 9:40 p.m. and taken into custody, also without incident.
“As tragic as this event was, I am very thankful and proud of the law enforcement teamwork exhibited,” McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said in a release. “The suspects were taken into custody within one hour and thirty-two minutes from the time the 911 call was received concerning shots being fired.”
Cox reportedly admitted to detectives that he had discarded the weapon used in the shooting and agreed to point out the area he believed it was. In a thicket near where Cox was apprehended, a semi-automatic handgun was found with rounds remaining in the magazine and one chambered.
Detectives later located the vehicle that the suspects had arrived at the scene in, a 2001 BMW. It is believed Cox and Graham were disoriented after leaving the apartment and could not find the vehicle, which resulted in them fleeing the scene on foot.
During interviews at the sheriff’s office, Graham admitted that she went with Cox to the apartment in question to collect some money that was allegedly owed to him as a result of a drug debt. According to her statement, both Cox and Graham entered the apartment and proceeded to a locked bedroom. Cox then made entry into the bedroom, where a verbal argument ensued. Cox admitted that the victims told them to leave the apartment and they refused unless they collected their money before Cox fired multiple rounds at both victims.
Both Cox and Graham were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Paducah Police, Mercy Regional EMS and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office.
