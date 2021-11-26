Wild Health team members Shunda Pettigrew and Amy Ashby have been administering rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 since Oct. 18, as part of the Caldwell County School District’s participation in the Kentucky Department of Education Test to Stay program.
Pettigrew and Ashby said most of the testing happens within the first hour of the program.
From 7-9 a.m., students can visit the Caldwell County High School Community Activities Building to get tested.
Students and staff who are quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure can get results in 15 minutes.
They said the highest number of daily tests so far is 15. Monday morning, Wild Health personnel administered more than 40 tests at Ballard County schools.
Wild Health is based in Paducah, and their contract with the school runs through the end of May 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.