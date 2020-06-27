There was hope early on that the 10th Annual Mercy Health and Family Service Society Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon, originally slated for May 9, would run after all this fall.
But the plan now is to skip this year’s event, and instead host the run that brings almost 1,000 runners to downtown Paducah on May 8, 2021.
Per the organization’s website, runners already registered for this season’s race will automatically be transferred to the 2021 calendar.
Seth Manea, Family Service Society vice president and Iron Mom spokesman, said in March that the original delay due to COVID-19 was difficult for one specific reason — the loss of major proceeds.
The 2019 race campaign raised $61,768.23 for the not-for-profit agency, which serves as a crisis resource for families needing food, clothing, medication, dental or utilities assistance.
The 2019 race also set a record for participants, drawing 929 runners from 15 different states.
The organization was hoping to recapture that same participation and momentum in 2020, especially given resources are in such high demand due to COVID-19.
This was also supposed to be the first year in which the Iron Mom served as part of a running circuit, the “270 Trifecta,” with Hopkinsville and Murray being the other two legs this fall.
Hopkinsville is still planning to host its Planters Bank Half Marathon and Jennie Stuart Health Hoptown 5K on Sept. 19, which will benefit the Challenge House Movement. In its second year, the event drew 632 participants from 16 states, and led to $14,131 being donated to The United Way of the Pennyrile.
Meanwhile, Murray’s leg — the David Taylor Chrysler Murray Half Marathon & 5K — has been rescheduled for Oct. 24, and over the years, the race has become a strong leg in the area running circuit.
This left June (now passed), July, August, November and December with the only remaining windows for the Iron Mom.
“We care about our runners and appreciate them,” Manea said. “And we hope they stick with us through this until we can get it resolved, because without the runners, we wouldn’t have this event at all.
“We definitely appreciate the runners and their support, and we hope that we can get through this together.”
At the time of the first postponement, more than 450 runners had signed up, and organizers targeted 1,100 runners for the biggest Iron Mom to date.
Those goals, however, will have to wait another year.
For more information on all three races, visit Twitter at @270Trifecta.
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
