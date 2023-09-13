Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall released a statement on the settlement case involving the 2022 shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Darnall said all parties involved in the case had a day-long mediation and were able to make a tentative agreement on all claims.
Jody Cash’s widow, Karen Michelle Cash, with Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bowman and his wife, filed a lawsuit against the Marshall and Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and five law enforcement officers. They were asking for damages related to Cash’s death and Bowman’s diagnosis of PTSD.
They claimed in the lawsuit that Cash’s shooter, 30-year-old Gary Rowland, was never adequately searched before he entered the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on May 16, 2022.
Investigators said Cash and Bowman took Rowland — who was in custody and being interrogated — outside for a smoke break.
That’s when Rowland pulled out a 9mm gun he had hidden on his person and shot Cash.
Bowman and another deputy then returned fire, killing Rowland.
Although both parties have been able to come to a tentative agreement on all the claims, Darnall says the final details are still being ironed out and more details will be available after the settlement documents are finalized.
