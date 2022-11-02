PADNWS-11-02-22 JAMESON - PHOTO

Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson listens as a guardian speaks regarding a defendant represented by the Department of Public Advocacy Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday marked Jameson's return to the bench after the Kentucky Supreme Court vacated his temporary suspension that's been in effect since August.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

MURRAY — His first day back on the bench following the revocation of his temporary suspension, Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson tangled with the local supervisor of the Department of Public Advocacy over the idea that he should recuse himself.

Cheri Riedel, who supervises the Calloway County branch, moved on Tuesday for Jameson to recuse himself from cases involving the department due to statements he’s made about the office and attorney Amy Harwood-Jackson.

