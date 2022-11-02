MURRAY — His first day back on the bench following the revocation of his temporary suspension, Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson tangled with the local supervisor of the Department of Public Advocacy over the idea that he should recuse himself.
Cheri Riedel, who supervises the Calloway County branch, moved on Tuesday for Jameson to recuse himself from cases involving the department due to statements he’s made about the office and attorney Amy Harwood-Jackson.
Jameson has contended Harwood-Jackson is central to a political plot to use the Judicial Conduct Commission to hurt Jameson’s re-election chances.
Jameson’s temporary suspension, which has been in effect since August, was vacated by the Kentucky Supreme Court after the court ruled the 3-2 vote violated Supreme Court rules.
Appearing by video from the Calloway County Jail, Riedel argued that Jameson’s statements demonstrated bias against the office and Riedel’s leadership thereof, and that Jameson’s recusal would protect against that bias being imputed to her clients.
When Jameson asked Riedel if her clients understood that continuing their cases could cause them to spend longer in jail, Riedel responded she was performing her “ethical obligations” and protecting “their due process rights and their rights to an unbiased jurist.”
She said she had not had time to consult with each defendant due to the short notice Monday that Jameson would be returning to the bench.
Jameson questioned the defendants themselves, asking if Riedel had talked with them and if they agreed.
A few said they had spoken with her and wished for their cases to go to a special judge, while a few said they didn’t personally think Jameson was biased toward them — Riedel contended that the defendants weren’t all aware of the facts surrounding Jameson’s JCC inquiry and his statements about the DPA.
In a particularly tense moment, Jameson — over Riedel’s objections — questioned a defendant whose competency has been challenged and for whom a guardian has been appointed.
When Destin Owens, who faces theft and burglary charges, appears from the jail, Jameson asked him as he had the previous witnesses regarding Riedel’s motion, and told Owens that “generally the way that would be handled is they would discuss it with their client first and get their client’s input on the matter and then file the motion in the case.”
When Jameson asked Owens if he had any reason to believe Jameson would be biased, Riedel objected.
She pointed out Owens’ questioned competency and the fact that his mother has been appointed as a guardian.
Jameson pressed forward, saying he’d still like to hear Owens’ answer if Owens was inclined to give one.
Owens indicated he didn’t understand, and after a brief consultation with Riedel, said again that he didn’t understand the issue at hand.
Jameson told Owens the issue is “relatively simple,” and gave a brief description of Riedel’s allegation.
Owens then told Jameson he’d like a different judge, and when Jameson asked why, Owens said “you’re not a good judge.”
Jameson indicated that was not a qualifying reason for recusal, after which Owens’ mother spoke, telling Jameson her son didn’t understand what was happening, was confused by “big questions and big words,” and had been through multiple traumatic experiences including hospitalization recently.
She said Owens was “lashing out at everyone.”
Jameson continued that case to December, as he had the previous cases.
In one case, Jameson did recuse himself, based on a different conflict.
Denise Collins, believed to be an associate of Gary Rowland, whom police have said shot and killed Calloway Deputy Jody Cash before being killed himself by deputies, appeared for a revocation hearing.
Jameson said he would appoint a special judge in that matter.
