The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting celebration at 11 a.m. Monday to mark the completion of several projects to improve the Noble Park tennis court complex.
Those projects include the resurfacing of the courts, addition of a restroom facility and the recent upgrade to the sidewalks and parking area.
Attendees are asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing during the event.
Since 2016, the city has completed several projects to improve the facilities. This summer, crews worked to install new sidewalks in front of the courts, improve the drainage, and upgrade and expand the previously gravel parking area into a paved lot with 32 striped parking spaces plus two accessible parking spaces adjacent to the restroom facility.
The project to add the restroom facility began in 2016 with the acceptance of a grant from the United States Tennis Association. This public-private partnership between the city and the Paducah Tennis Association led to the project to install a modular restroom facility adjacent to the courts, a much-needed addition to the east side of Noble Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.