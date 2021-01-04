DRAFFENVILLE — A Tennessee woman was arrested Saturday after a multi-county pursuit through western Kentucky.
Heaven M. Tynes, 32, of Union City, Tennessee, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, heroin; purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of legend drug; operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, aggravating circumstance; first-degree criminal mischief; and several traffic violations.
Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the Draffenville area around 4:50 p.m. in an attempt to locate a vehicle that had been involved in multiple hit-and-run collisions that day.
Troopers observed Tynes’ silver 2003 Mercury Sable heading west on U.S. Hwy. 68 and the vehicle was noted to be moving erratically. Officers from multiple agencies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it continued to flee west on the highway into McCracken County.
Troopers, along with deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, used a tire deflation device on the vehicle near Oakland Church. This successfully disabled two of the vehicle’s tires. Tynes continued to evade arrest until Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies performed a pit maneuver on her vehicle to force a stop.
Tynes was apprehended after a brief altercation, after which she was determined to be under the influence of controlled substances. She was then transported to Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital for treatment. Due to her level of impairment, Tynes was admitted to the hospital for further treatment.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.