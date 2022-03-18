Tennessee teenagers spend day helping with tornado cleanup

GILBERTSVILLE — A group of teenagers from Parsons, Tennessee, a small town in western Tennessee between Nashville and Memphis, felt called to help a Marshall County couple with recovery after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed the couple’s home.
Members of a youth group from First Baptist Church in Parsons spent the day in Gilbertsville on Thursday cleaning up the property where Becky and Jim Wells’ home once stood. The group helped the Marshall County couple by sorting items that the couple wanted to keep as they plan to rebuild their home from items that were damaged and needed to be thrown away.
Anna Varnick, one of the volunteers who came to help the Wells family, said most of the group members were out of school on spring break this week. She said the youth group can now go on more service mission trips since COVID cases are trending down, and said the church’s youth pastor mentioned wanting to come to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery efforts.
“Getting to come out here and kind of getting away from your world and being a part of someone else’s even just for a few hours is really cool, and it creates an experience you wouldn’t have otherwise,” Varnick said.
Keith Renfroe, youth pastor at First Baptist Church in Parsons, also traveled with the youth group to Marshall County to help with cleanup efforts. Renfroe said he has a cousin who lives in Paducah and attends church services at Relevant Church. Through his cousin, Renfroe was able to get in touch with Relevant Church and find somewhere where the group could help with tornado recovery efforts.
Carol Stein, another member of First Baptist’s youth group, said her family was on vacation when tornadoes hit Kentucky, and her dad was reading about all of the families whose homes were destroyed.
“My dad was reading the news, about how people’s houses were ripped away, and I just thought about how blessed we were to still have a house that was stable, and I thought it was a blessing to come and help people who don’t,” Stein said.
On the way to cleaning up around the Wells family property, the Tennessee group passed by remnants of the tornado that came through Marshall County three months ago, including torn down trees, homes with damaged roofs and a shell of what used to be the main station of the East Marshall Fire Protection District.
Stein said seeing the damage that still remains was “heartbreaking,” and Varnick concurred.
“We had storms back in December the same time Kentucky did, but it was nowhere near like this in any level,” Varnick said.
Becky Wells said the group was a fantastic help for her and her husband as the couple plans to rebuild their home.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.