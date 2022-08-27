PADNWS-08-27-22 SHOOTING - PHOTO

McCracken deputies investigate a shooting at a house on Emily Drive in West Paducah on Friday.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

An apparent family dispute in West Paducah ended with one person shot and a Tennessee man arrested, McCracken County officials said Friday.

Sheriff Ryan Norman said deputies responded to a residence in the 4900 block of Emily Drive at approximately 11:13 a.m. where they learned a man had been shot and taken by family members to a local hospital.

