An apparent family dispute in West Paducah ended with one person shot and a Tennessee man arrested, McCracken County officials said Friday.
Sheriff Ryan Norman said deputies responded to a residence in the 4900 block of Emily Drive at approximately 11:13 a.m. where they learned a man had been shot and taken by family members to a local hospital.
Deputies went to the hospital and located the 33-year-old man who had suffered a single gunshot wound. He was later flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.
According to sheriff’s reports, investigation revealed a domestic/family dispute had occurred at the residence prior to the shooting.
Anthony Copeland, 50, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was arrested on one count of first-degree assault and taken to the McCracken County Jail, according to a sheriff’s department news release.
Police remained on the scene interviewing witnesses for hours Friday afternoon. Norman said there was no danger to the public.
