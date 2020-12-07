A Tennessee man was arrested in McCracken County on Saturday following a pursuit across multiple counties.
Desmond M. Hubbard, 34, of Humboldt, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer; and multiple traffic offenses in McCracken. In Graves County he faces charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; first-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, aggravating circumstances; first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer; and multiple traffic offenses.
Around 11:10 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers and deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of KY-994 and KY-1014 when Hubbard arrived.
According to a KSP release, he was directed to a secondary location by law enforcement, but refused and drove away, nearly striking a trooper and a deputy. He then fled south on Houser Road, continuing in Graves on Whiteside Road, going through a field and striking a tree. After this he fled on foot and was found near a barn on Wice Church Road.
He was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
This investigation is ongoing.
