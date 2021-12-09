A man wanted in two separate shooting incidents and charged with attempted murder in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday by Paducah Police officers.
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a motel in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road, according to a police news release. The Paducah Police Department’s SWAT team was used in the arrest because of Porter’s alleged violent history and the violent nature of the charges against him.
Authorities said Paducah Police detectives received a tip that Porter was staying at the motel and set up surveillance. They identified the room in which Porter was staying and moved in to arrest him at 1:20 p.m.
Porter surrendered without incident. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (firearm enhancement) and trafficking in marijuana (firearm enhancement). He was also arrested on Graves County warrants charging him with second-degree assault and theft of identity and as a fugitive from justice in Tennessee, according to the news release.
U.S. Marshals assisted Paducah Police in the arrest. Porter was brought to McCracken County Regional Jail. At the time of his arrest, authorities said detectives recovered two handguns, two grams of cocaine, two ounces of marijuana and more than $2,000 in cash from his motel room.
Police said Porter is charged with shooting a man in Mayfield on Oct. 12 and using another man’s name, date of birth, Social Security number and address to get a job there.
In Memphis, Porter is charged in warrants with criminal attempt to second-degree murder, employing or possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, according to the news release.
