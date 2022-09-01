The Ohio River Boat Launch located at 275 Burnett Street at the intersection of North 6th and Burnett streets will be closed to the public between approximately 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, the city of Paducah announced yesteday. The closure is for the U.S. Coast Guard, local, state, and federal first responders to conduct law enforcement, fire, and rescue drills on the Ohio River. The drills include a wide range of boat tactics and emergency response procedures.
The public should expect to see numerous first responder vehicles and flashing lights, according to a city news release. Enhancing and coordinating the response for all agencies that may respond to a maritime incident along the Ohio River is the goal of these drills. A commercial towing vessel operated by Ingram Barge Company will be included in the drills. Boaters need to be aware that these responder activities will be on the Ohio River between mile markers 934 and 936.
