Cell service providers have completed an initial round of temporary service restoration efforts in west Kentucky after the Dec. 10 tornado damaged towers.
Communication crews from all the major carriers have restored what can be restored and filled in with portable cell towers where practical, according to the Regional Emergency Operations Center.
While some towers are standing, they have cracks or other specific structural or antenna issues, officials said.
Construction of new towers and restoration of required phone and data connections are expected to take months to complete.
Regional Emergency Operations Center officials said this week “the level of cell and data service available today is the best that it can be for the next three to six months.”
