TEENS volunteers train to prepare for new program

Volunteers with the new TEENS program that helps mentor teens who are hesitant to be in school had training sessions over the last week at the Child Watch office in Paducah.
The Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center of Paducah began the program as a means to help students overcome personal barriers that prevent them from coming to school, such as bullying and feeling inappropriate. TEENS stands for Teens Empowered, Encouraged, Nurtured and Supported, and the program will begin by mentoring middle and high school students, working with them to help them cope with issues that are keeping them from attending school.
Avis Harris is one of three volunteers who took part in the training session on Monday. She said she chose to volunteer for this program through a sense of empathy.
“I’ve always had a heart for young people, and life’s experiences has shown me some of their struggles,” she said. “It’s just one of those situations where you see a need and you do what you can to help. The TEENS program presents me with the opportunity and platform to do just that.”
Harris said the program has come in at a time when it is greatly needed by teens.
“I do believe there was a need for the TEENS program when I was a teenager, but I believe there is a bigger need for it now,” she said. “With the world of social media, the demand for parents to be out of the home more due to work, the peer pressure and so many other stressors that have become major, our teens need positive energy, positive role models and positive people whom they can trust, right now, more than ever.
“Most of us have had that one person in our life who has said that one nice thing, done that one sweet thing, given us a safe place that one time, given us that great piece of advice or had just been a good friend — knowingly or otherwise — that actually changed our lives for the better. That’s how the TEENS program can and will help the teenagers in our area. This program is intentional and sets out to help the community one teen at a time.”
The students who will take part in the program have been reported to the court-designated worker for truancy. TEENS volunteers will gauge each student’s interests and need to work with them in overcoming their barriers.
Volunteers will work with students over a six-month period, setting a different goal each month.
The program was started through a $5,000 grant from the Kentucky Bar Foundation.
For more information about the TEENS program, call Child Watch at 270-443-1440 or visit childwatchcac.org/teens.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.