Livingston Central High School senior Brookelyn Rupcke credits her early years on a farm for plans in agriculture.
She thanks Bobby Schmitt, who taught the topic at Livingston Central, for inspiring her to go into the education side of it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Livingston Central High School senior Brookelyn Rupcke credits her early years on a farm for plans in agriculture.
She thanks Bobby Schmitt, who taught the topic at Livingston Central, for inspiring her to go into the education side of it.
“He was always one of my biggest influences,” said Rupcke, 17. “He took us on different trips and let us experience different things, whether national or state conventions. Just the different doors he opened for his students.
“I live on a farm with horses, all kinds of small animals and crops. During the summers, I worked for Mr. Schmitt, hauling hay and different things. I’ve always loved agriculture.”
After graduating this spring, Rupcke will major in agriculture education at Murray State University.
“Hopefully right after I finish, I can go into teaching and share experiences (like I had) with future students,” she said. “I can come back to Livingston and teach. This is my home, but I’d love to be around western Kentucky or where God has plans for me.”
MSU dual-credit courses are fast-tracking her degree — e.g., animal science, horticulture and math prerequisites. Her extracurriculars and hobbies also reflect her plans.
In Future Farmers of America, she earned a Star Greenhand award for active involvement and a Chapter Degree for community service.
Her favorite pastime is tractor-pulling, a motorsport where tractor-drivers pull sleds with mechanically winched weights. As drag resistance rises, strategies like knowing when to throttle down raise the competitive factor.
“I’ve always grown up around it,” she said. “My family’s always been outdoors; I grew up tractor-pulling, so I’ve always had that in my pocket.”
Rupcke said other sports help center her, with volleyball since eighth grade and archery since seventh.
“Leadership (in volleyball) has had me aiding peers new to it, helping them stay calm through games and not letting simple mistakes bother them,” said Rupcke, volleyball co-captain and archery captain.
“(For archery), when you’re shooting your own score. If you shoot one wrong arrow on your target, it’s on you, so I try to help others starting out. If they’re nervous, it’s fine.”
Rupcke, the daughter of Ashley and Jerry Rupcke, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers a notable area high school senior. This spring, a selection committee will choose one Teen of the Week as “Teen of the Year,” which carries a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.