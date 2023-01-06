A Murray teenager was killed in a single-vehicle accident on KY 464 at approximately 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a sheriff’s office new release, Elexis F. Williams, 17, was traveling westbound on KY 464, approximately four miles east of Mayfield, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve and ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and came to rest on an embankment.
