Nathaniel Skinner found his career path thanks, in part, to the Baptist Health Paducah Medical Explorers program. A talk with a doctor on biomedical engineering clicked with a childhood affinity for Legos.

“We see different parts of the hospital and hear from different doctors. One of them was talking about biomedical engineering and it just really interested me,” said Skinner, 17. “What little I know about the brain, spinal cord and nerves is fascinating. I think I would be challenged and happy as a neurosurgeon.”

