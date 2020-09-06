The Paducah Bank Teen of the Week scholarship program starts Monday for the 2020-21 school year with new stories to tell about talented, hardworking students with big dreams and plans for their future.
In a weekly series, The Sun will recognize high school seniors throughout the school year as Teen of the Week and profile them for the annual program, sponsored by Paducah Bank. These stories showcase students and their individual accomplishments, passions and career aspirations — whatever that may be.
The stories and photos will be published weekly in Monday’s online edition and Tuesday’s print edition.
It’s a competitive scholarship program that received nearly 100 nominations for Teen of the Week in 2019-20. They came from guidance counselors or administrators at 10 area public and private schools, while homeschooled students were also nominated.
“It’s a scholarship program that assists the financial needs of outstanding students who had a successful high school career, so we’re pleased that it at least provides some financial (aid) to a couple students who are recognized,” said Joe Framptom, Paducah Bank Chairman and CEO.
Framptom said Paducah Bank has partnered with The Sun for years, in support of the Teen of the Week program. He thinks it’s important, through weekly announcements, to highlight student achievements throughout the year.
“In my mind, it points out how significant the accomplishments of many of our young people can be,” he said.
“I think in that process — I’m hopeful that it’s inspirational to a lot of other students who see the results of involvement in the community, in volunteering and giving back, and successfully working through their academics and aiming toward a goal of furthering their education.”
At the end of the school year, a selection committee names one of the 32 honorees as the Paducah Bank Teen of the Year, which comes with a $5,000 scholarship. The 2019-20 recipient was Ryan Chua, who graduated as salutatorian from Paducah Tilghman High School.
The selection committee also will choose another student who will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship. Marshall County High School’s Anastasia Shaverina received the honor for 2019-20.
So, how are students chosen for Teen of the Week?
There is no specific criteria, but different factors are taken into consideration, such as academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community involvement, resiliency, employment, leadership and other qualities.
The Sun is currently accepting nominations for Teen of the Week and will continue to do so until Feb. 15, 2021. The first honoree for 2020-21 will be announced in Monday’s edition. For more information on how to apply, students should contact their school guidance counselors.
