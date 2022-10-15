The annual Teen of the Week scholarship program returns on Tuesday, Oct. 18 with a new sponsor, Murray State University.
In its Tuesday editions, The Sun will recognize 32 area high school seniors throughout the school year as a Murray State University Teen of the Week and profile them in a story series, sponsored by the region’s largest college, Murray State. The stories highlight the different students’ many accomplishments, current and long-term goals and other aspirations.
Around the end of the school year, a selection committee will choose one of these Teen of the Week honorees as Murray State University Teen of the Year. This student will receive a $5,000 scholarship. An Inspiration Award, worth $1,000 in scholarship funds, will also be awarded to another student who was recognized as a Teen of the Week during this school year.
Many factors go into the selection of Teen of the Week, such as academic achievement in school, but the program also places other qualities into consideration, such as extracurricular activities, community service efforts, volunteer work, leadership ability, employment and resiliency.
For the 2021-2022 school year, Paducah Tilghman High School graduate Dana Hernandez was named as the Paducah Bank Teen of the Year, while Marshall County High School graduate Alex Shaverin was honored with the Paducah Bank Inspiration Award. Paducah Bank was the program’s previous sponsor.
Nominations are submitted to The Sun by guidance counselors/administrators, and a committee with Murray State chooses the weekly honorees. For more information, contact 270-575-8650 or lbrandenburg@paducahsun.com.
