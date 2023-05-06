A 16-year-old male student was taken into custody Friday morning on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening regarding alleged threats made against Paducah Tilghman High School, according to the Paducah Police Department.
About 4 p.m. Thursday, police began receiving calls regarding a possible threat toward the school. Callers reported they had seen threatening messages circulating online, according to a police news release.
Screenshots of messages threatening to “shoot up” the school had spread throughout social media, according to police, and detectives immediately began investigating the threats.
The investigation revealed a 16-year-old student had created a fake Instagram account and used it to fabricate a conversation regarding a threat against the school, according to police.
The juvenile said he had created the threat as a prank, police said. He was taken into custody Friday morning and was lodged at the McCracken Juvenile Detention Center.
Investigators said this particular incident was specific to Paducah Tilghman High School and is unrelated to school threats in other jurisdictions. Paducah Police — along with McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police — had an increased presence at Paducah Tilghman Friday morning.
“We work closely with Paducah Public Schools on a daily basis to ensure the safety of our children,” said Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird. “The relationship we have with them aided us in resolving this situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.