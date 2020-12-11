Justin McLeod is taking a two-pronged approach in his classes through the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.
“He’s very motivated,” said Chris Rose, welding instructor at the facility, of the 17-year-old Calloway County High School senior.
“He has a varied interest. Not only is he my student in welding, but he’s also a machine tools student ... he sees the advantage of being in both.”
McLeod, the son of Nikki and Johnny McLeod, is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week.
“I just like the part of putting two pieces together,” McLeod said. “With welding you’re adding material on, and with machine tool you’re cutting material off.
“Both of them mainly have to do with metal. They go hand-in-hand. You have to have both to really be a good fabricator.”
McLeod’s future plan is to pursue machining and welding at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.
“It doesn’t matter what you ask him to do, he’s more than willing to get in there, jump in with both feet, and try it,” Rose said.
McLeod wants to find work in a machine shop and/or welding shop “for a little while, and then eventually own my own fabrication shop.”
Being born and raised locally, McLeod sees plenty of opportunity to find work in his chosen field (or fields), whether it be in the river industry or manufacturing.
“No matter what you’re doing, what field you’re in, there’s always a need for a machinist or welder,” he said.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30, with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as carpentry, electricity, welding, automotive technology, machine tool technology and industrial maintenance that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
