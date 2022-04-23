The 29 students named AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week gathered Thursday at a banquet at Marshall County High School, with seven of them being named Students of the Year.
Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky is the naming sponsor in a weekly feature that highlighted a student from one of seven technical centers in western Kentucky.
Other sponsors included 25 construction and contracting businesses in western Kentucky, many of whom will hire these students, enabling them to stay in western Kentucky and be contributors to their communities.
These students study carpentry, electricity, welding, plumbing and several other fields that will prepare them to enter the workforce after graduation from high school.
A student at each area technical center in western Kentucky was named that center’s Student of the Year and a regional Student of the Year was selected from those seven students.
Graves County senior Caleb Cornwell, who is studying electricity at the Mayfield-Graves County Technology Center, was named the Regional Student of the Year and that technology center’s Student of the Year.
Others named as their technical center’s Student of the Year were:
• Ballard County Career and Technical Center: Ballard Memorial senior Lyndon Schnaare, who is studying welding. Other Students of the Week from this technical center include Rawling Brooking and Tyler Todd.
• Caldwell Regional Career Center: Caldwell County senior Jordan Ladd, who is studying plumbing. Other Students of the Week from this technical center include Ethan Curnel, Shyanna Ennis, Shaye Goddard and Briana Hall.
• Four Rivers Career Academy at Fulton County High School: Fulton County senior Carson Parker, who is studying welding.
• Marshall County Technical Center: Marshall County senior Kyler Roberts, who is studying welding. Other Students of the Week from this technical center include Jackson Boone, Dustin Duckett, Brady Gore, Luke Jones, Kolt Riley, Josh Rishing and Alex Shaverin.
• Murray-Calloway County Technology Center: Calloway County junior Dylan Price, who is studying automotive technology. Other Students of the Week from this technical center include Brice McClure, William Mitchum and Ben Thompson.
• Paducah Area Technical Center: McCracken County senior Jarren Hines, who is studying welding. Other Students of the Week from this technical center include Ethan Lindsey.
Other Students of the Week from the Mayfield-Graves County Technology Center include Luke Beck, Hunter Hays, Cheyenne Pender, Isaac Shelton and Ethan Story.
Chris Nelson, the executive vice president at AGC of Western Kentucky, said he was pleased with the Technical Center Student of the Week feature, closing out its fifth year.
“We originally only had four sponsors, and now, we have 25 local industry sponsors,” he said. “They see the value in it. They see the need to highlight and recognize these tech students and, hopefully, they’ll come to work for them someday. That’s the key thing.
“It is so exciting to be able to recognize these students. A lot of times, they don’t get recognized, so just to see the excitement with their families with them and also knowing they can go out and make a great living and that they are being prepared well at the schools.”
Nelson mentioned that there were four female students named as Students of the Week, the most the feature has had in a single year. Three of those students came from the Caldwell Regional Career Center.
“That’s probably one of the biggest resources we have in the construction industry, is introducing more females to the trades,” Nelson said. “We’re excited that we had an increased number this year who were nominated (for Student of the Week) for their skill levels, and we hope that grows — that’s for sure.”
At Thursday’s ceremony, each Student of the Week received a plaque of recognition, a laminated copy of their Paducah Sun article, a T-shirt with the sponsors listed and a tool set.
As the Regional Student of the Year, Cornwell received $1,000, while each the other technical center Students of the Year received $500.
At the start of the awards ceremony, Nelson spoke about welding instructor Chris Rose, who died on Oct. 3 and was an instructor at the Murray-Calloway County Technology Center for 11 years and was a welding instructor at Livingston Central High School for 13 years before that.
