The Paducah Sun will bring back a weekly feature that highlights students in the seven area technical centers in western Kentucky and the work that they do in studying workforce skills such as welding, carpentry, electricity, plumbing, automotive technology and more.
The Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will highlight students from the Paducah Area Technical Center, the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, the Caldwell Regional Career Center, the Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, the Marshall County Technical Center, the Mayfield-Graves County Technology Center and the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.
While many jobs require college study and training, others require training provided at the high school level, making several students work-ready upon graduation. Others continue their training through community colleges or four-year colleges. Many students earn work training certification while in high school.
The feature begins its sixth year in The Sun with AGC of Western Kentucky as the lead sponsor. The feature is also sponsored by several area contracting and construction companies and other businesses who could hire these students right out of high school.
Chris Nelson is the executive vice president for AGC of Western Kentucky, and he said the feature has helped area businesses find area students to hire and keep them close to home.
“We’re seeing the students going into employment; we’re seeing them go into local apprenticeship programs like the union programs,” he said. “We’re seeing them find employment opportunities.”
Nelson said the series of articles goes beyond highlighting local students.
“I think it’s put a great light on the trade skills and technical education,” he said. “I think it’s opened the eyes not only of students but also parents and educators and the values of trade skills and the opportunities that are there for them to go into different pathways, community college internships or directly into employment.
“I think it shines a great light on area technical centers as well. They don’t have the means to advertise what they do, so I think this gives them a great opportunity to let the public know that these schools are available and the variety of programs that they have as well as the potential for the young people who go through those programs and develop skills to go right into employment.”
In earlier times, area technical centers were called trade schools, shop classes or vocational schools. They perform the same function, although the classes have been brought into the 21st century to include computer training and diagnostics training and other skills to be prepared to enter the 21st century workforce.
Joel Crider is the workforce coordinator for AGC of Western Kentucky, and he also coordinates the Student of the Week nominees with The Sun.
“We did have an upsurge in sponsorship interest last year (for the weekly feature from area companies),” he said. “It just continues to gain momentum.
“I think (being Student of the Week) is meaningful to the students who receive it, and it works to help keep our local students in this area when they graduate and seek work.”
The weekly feature will begin next Friday, Sept. 16, and will run through March 31. It will include 29 students from western Kentucky and highlight their backgrounds, how they became involved with their vocational choice and their plans for the future.
In April, there will be a year-end banquet of all of the Students of the Week, and a Student of the Year will be chosen for each area technical center and an overall Student of the Year for the region will also be crowned.
