The Paducah Sun will bring back a weekly feature that highlights students in the seven area technical centers in western Kentucky and the work that they do in studying workforce skills such as welding, carpentry, electricity, plumbing, automotive technology and more.

The Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will highlight students from the Paducah Area Technical Center, the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, the Caldwell Regional Career Center, the Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, the Marshall County Technical Center, the Mayfield-Graves County Technology Center and the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.

