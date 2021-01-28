"He's the type that's motivated," said T.A. Evans, his electricity instructor at Marshall County Technical Center.
"When I need something done, I show the class and before I have completed, and before I have it completed, he's already going and has started the project."
Story is one of several of the more motivated students, said Evans.
"We've got students who don't care much for it and that's fine. We're not tying to mold every student into an electrician, or carpenter, or welder.
"We are trying to mold the ones that want to do it into that level," he said.
"But the rest of them we are just trying to make them more self-sufficient to where they'll be able to do things on their own when they're older instead of paying me $65 an hour to change that switch out. They can do it themselves."
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as electricity, automative technology, carpentry, electricity, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
