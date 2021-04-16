Nathan Monroe, this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky’s Technical Student of the Week, is sort of in a class by himself.
The Marshall County High School senior is in his fourth year of auto body classes in the school’s tech program. William York, his instructor, said Monroe is sometimes called upon to take a leadership role.
“Usually he’s in charge of some of the younger kids. I put him with some underclassmen and he helps this other class,” York said. “He’s finished the class Paint Refinishing II, so he helps me with that. The class that he’s in, he’s labeled ‘special projects’ just by himself.”
York said he stresses work ethic as much as he does the course curriculum, something he added Monroe already had.
“He’s very extroverted, which makes him in the thick of everything. He just does everything I ask,” he said. “He’d be a great employee for somebody, because he just likes to get in it.”
Monroe acknowledges he has always had a good work ethic.
“I’ve just always had it. My mom (Christie Monroe) and her brothers and my granddad they all worked tobacco. I worked in it a few years, and we’ve always had a garden and I always helped with that, too.”
After graduation, Monroe plans to attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) program.
In terms of a specific job related to that coursework, “it doesn’t really matter to me, honestly ... just out working.”
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as automative technology, carpentry, electricity, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
