Tech center students get hands-on experience at Construction Day

Students from around western Kentucky came to the annual Construction Day event at the Murray State University Expo Center on Thursday.
The students — many of whom are studying for construction-related careers through area technical centers — visited booths and exhibits from several construction-related companies.
Company representatives showed the students how to operate the machinery or demonstrated the high-tech equipment they use on the job.
The exhibition is sponsored by Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky, which also sponsors the weekly Technical Center Student of the Week feature presented each Friday in The Paducah Sun.
AGC of Western Kentucky Executive Vice President Chris Nelson said the event started in 2011 and is in its 10th year of bringing students and construction equipment together. The event was not held last year because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re expecting about 1,200 students this year,” he said. “It’s a career fair, basically. We have all the trades represented here.
“We have bricklaying, electrical, carpentry and we have the actual apprenticeship programs for the unions here so they have direct contact with the students here and show them how they can get into an apprenticeship program once they leave high school. It has all the career pathways for them, which is good.”
Nelson said his company is getting positive feedback from workforce companies about the weekly article.
“We’re starting to track (those students), and we know they’re going into the industry and doing quite well,” he said.
Nelson said Construction Day is a chance for the technical center students to get a look at the latest technology and get hands-on experience with the machinery.
“We really appreciate all the vendors that come out, and they give the students the hands-on experience, what it’s like to be out in the field: This is what you’ll be doing, this is what it feels like, this is what it smells like — that kind of thing,” he said. “It’s great. It gives the students the chance to explore and see something.
“Maybe we plant a seed or spark a passion somewhere and they say, ‘This is what I want to do.’ So, then, they have this opportunity to know where they need to go to have that opportunity. Also, it’s connecting the actual (technical centers’) instructors with professionals. That’s a big part of this.”
