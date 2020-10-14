Some high school students will become lawyers or teachers. Others will become engineers, reporters, bankers or businesspeople.
Those vocations require a college education. There are many, many other professions that are vital to everyday life where high school students get most of the training they need.
Plumbers, electricians, welders, carpenters, automotive technicians and many others learn the tools of their trade through technical centers, what used to be called trade schools or vocational schools. Many get certification before they graduate from high school.
In cooperation with the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky, the Paducah Sun will begin its fourth year of showcasing the talent from seven technical centers in western Kentucky. The weekly AGC Technical Center Student of the Week feature will begin this Friday and will highlight 29 of the region’s best and brightest students in the technical centers.
The yearly series is sponsored by the AGC of Western Kentucky, which coordinates the selection of each student.
Students from the Paducah Innovation Hub, Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center will be highlighted with a brief story detailing their progress through their chosen field, their learning opportunities and their own talents.
Several of the technical center students take college courses after high school to learn more about their chosen profession and to get further certification. Many of them are ready to go to work straight out of high school.
The weekly series will demonstrate that there are several professions that area students are working toward today, to join the workforce out of high school and to make a difference in their communities.
