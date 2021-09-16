In high school, there are several paths for graduates to take. Many go to college, others join the military or find a job locally or elsewhere.
The workforce that does a lot of the heavy work — building, electrical, plumbing, carpentry and welding — has been in need of more workers for years, and there are many students in western Kentucky who study to fill those jobs upon graduations.
The classrooms are found in area technical centers, what used to be called “shop classes” or “vocational schools.” Through those classes, high school students learn how to do those jobs properly and gain certification in those fields so they can walk from the graduation line into a job instantly.
Some of these students do go to college to get more training and certification to improve their chances of getting a high-paying job.
The Paducah Sun is in its fifth year of showcasing the top talent in these area technical centers with its Technical Center Student of the Week feature published every Friday.
Sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky and by several other associated businesses, this feature provides information about these students and the work they do to enter the working world immediately.
There are seven area technical centers that nominate students to be highlighted in the weekly feature: Paducah Area Technical Center at the Paducah Innovation Hub, Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and the Murray-Calloway County Area Technical Center.
Joel Crider is the workforce coordinator for AGC of Western Kentucky and coordinates the student candidates for The Sun.
“I think this feature is helping the programs that they are a part of because it is raising awareness of the value of technical programs and technical centers in the area,” he said.
“We continue to have a shortage of workers, but the students who are part of this program seem to have been very fortunate in getting good jobs in the career path they have chosen.”
Crider said the local businesses who have hired technical center students have been pleased with their ability to do the job.
“We’re starting to see more of our member (businesses) sponsor the program,” he said. “That has allowed us to expand it some.”
This year’s Technical Center Student of the Week feature will begin this Friday and will run for most of the school year.
