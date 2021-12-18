Team Rubicon arrives in Fredonia

When disasters happen, Team Rubicon’s mission is to provide mutual aid to those devastated and assist in recovery and rebuilding operations. Their mission in Kentucky starts at the First Baptist Church in Fredonia.
The church is hosting 25 Team Rubicon volunteers, commonly known as “Greyshirts.”
Paula Repka, 66, is the planning section chief for the incident management team in Fredonia. She’s coordinating disaster responses in Dawson Springs.
“I think a lot of our focus is going to be in Dawson Springs because the population seems to be more vulnerable,” she said. “We are going to go help people who have difficulties helping themselves.”
Repka’s journey is like many other Greyshirts. Her background is in search and rescue operations.
Once retired, Repka found herself idle as a civilian, though she always looked for volunteer and service opportunities. Since joining Team Rubicon six years ago, Repka has volunteered on at least 30 missions.
She said Team Rubicon gives her and others a sense of purpose. The military veteran-led nonprofit is expanding membership by welcoming civilians.
Greyshirts respond to calls to action all over the country. They fly and drive hundreds of miles, Repka said. Even though the organization was established by Americans, Team Rubicon helps other countries, too. Their services do not cost anything for governments or communities.
“I have a husband and an adult son,” Repka said. “We are not going to do Christmas this year. We’ll do it in a couple of weeks.”
Team Rubicon disaster response units started their volunteer work in Kentucky on Saturday in southwestern parts of the state.
Clean-up and recovery efforts include chainsaw operations to remove fallen or hazardous trees, home repairs, and debris clearance supported by heavy equipment.
Repka said Team Rubicon is staying in Fredonia for at least a month but may extend their stay by undertaking additional work in the area.
In a news release, Jarrett Brown, Team Rubicon incident commander, said the deadly tornado and storms last Friday left entire communities devastated.
“These violent storms left a long trail of destruction across several states and affected dozens of communities and thousands of residents. Team Rubicon will have more volunteers and resources hitting the ground on Monday as we ramp up our response activities across the area. Our team of dedicated volunteers is prepared to get to work immediately to help bring stability as residents and communities start the long process of recovery and rebuilding,” he said.
“We need all the help we can get as a community to feed them and make them feel comfortable and appreciated,” said Michael Evan Young, Princeton VFW Post 5595 Commander. “It’s a huge help that they’re giving us and as a community, we need to show them that we care about their help.”
