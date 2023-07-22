Ham radio

Students watch amateur operator Jeff Estes operate on his “go box.” The Paducah Amateur Radio Association has worked toward getting a younger generation interested in ham radio operation through its summer class.

 Contributed photo

The Paducah Amateur Radio Association is working toward getting the younger generation interested in ham radio operation with its new summer class.

The ham radio class has met since July 8 and will last through July 29, with lessons from 2-5 p.m. every Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In