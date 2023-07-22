The Paducah Amateur Radio Association is working toward getting the younger generation interested in ham radio operation with its new summer class.
The ham radio class has met since July 8 and will last through July 29, with lessons from 2-5 p.m. every Saturday.
There are a total of 10 participants in the class, including students aged 5-14 and their parents. The class is covering basic knowledge of ham radio, etiquette on the radio, and basic knowledge of electronics.
By the end of the session, students who successfully complete the course and pass the entry level test will be issued a free handheld radio capable of accessing the local repeater. Their parents are required to accompany them, but the parents can also become certified ham radio operators with a technician license.
According to primary instructor Michael Durr, the classes have been going well so far and he is excited to bring in a younger demographic to the hobby. He said the average age of someone in the Paducah Amateur Radio Association is around 70.
“Both the parents and the children are much younger than the normal demographic that we have in the club, so it’s good to bring in that age group,” Durr said.
Kathy Webster, whose father’s interest in ham radio inspired her to learn about it, participated in the class in the spring with her two children.
“It’s been a shared interest, kind of a common hobby we can all work with — that not only will help us learn something together and grow with that, but also show ways we can reach out to the greater community as a family,” Webster said.
Durr explained what he believes to be the appeal of ham radio to children.
“I think most of them are concerned about what happens in disasters when the cell phones don’t work. When all that doesn’t work, they still want to talk to their friends and family,” Durr said. “The other thing is that it’s electronics. The kids who like math and science are interested in that.”
Webster said her son was more interested in the class than her daughter, largely due to his interest in science. He is homeschooled and has been learning about physics and magnetism.
“I think it really helped him understand that a little bit better, but also see how it can be applied in practical situations,” Webster said.
Durr said that although many people think ham radio is a thing of the past, it is still growing in popularity. He emphasizes the importance of ham radio in the classes, which he has built his career in emergency services on.
“People think, ‘Well, I’ll just call someone on the cell phone,’ but weather events will take out cell coverage quickly. It’ll take a tower down, interfere with electricity, that sort of thing,” Durr said. “But when all else fails, ham radio works.”
