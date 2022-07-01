Twenty-four West Kentucky teachers and staff from the West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Challenger Learning Center recently returned from NASA’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.
The event was a part of a grant program from NASA Kentucky and is part of the yearly professional development course CLC does for regional teachers.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide this learning opportunity for our area educators,” CLC director, Mellisa Duncan, said in a news release. “Because of the NASA Kentucky grant, educators were able to participate in unique STEM activities that they will use to inspire their students for years to come.”
It was one of many programs for children and educators hosted by the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Teachers participated in many activities and received training on how to implement them in their own classrooms as well, so they can use for their classes.
“The first day, we actually had professional development that was with a NASA representative,” Brandy Roberts, a sixth-grade science teacher at Heath Middle school who participated in the program, told The Sun.
“We spent the day just learning about some new programs that they have. They always have lots of hands-on activities for us as well. So you get a chance to kind of be the student instead of the teacher. It’s an opportunity to see what our students experience when we give them these challenges.”
Roberts’ favorite event was on the ablation of heat shields during reentry. Ablation is the burning off of materials due to friction of reentry that helps to slow the craft to a more manageable speed.
“I do teach heat transfer, radiation, conduction and convection,” she said. “So I’ve got some different activities. This is a new one that I can’t wait to implement. It’s pretty exciting.”
The Challenger Center program was started in the aftermath of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, which killed all seven astronauts on board, including New Hampshire teacher Christa McAuliffe. Since, in honor of them, more than 40 Challenger Learning Centers have been founded across the world to encourage and inspire students to pursue STEM subjects and careers through space themed learning environments. The Paducah branch was opened in August 2002.
Teachers also were able to participate in space simulations, in addition to learning and implementing activities for classes.
“For two days, we were at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center,” Roberts added. “We got to go through the multi axis training chair and the 1/6 gravity chair. We got to practice and do an actual simulated mission, as well as got guided tours of the facility.”
The program helps teachers to make hands-on curriculum for students to do.
“It was a mixture of teachers learning and experiencing new things and then receiving activities, curriculum and knowledge to take back to their students next year,” Duncan said.
For more information on the Challenger Learning Center, people can visit its website at www.clcpaducah.org.
