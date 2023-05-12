Several McCracken County teachers took part in an inaugural professional development academy throughout the 2022-23 school year and were recognized Tuesday for completing that program.
The teachers were recognized by Assistant Superintendent Michael Ceglinski at the McCracken County school board meeting.
The professional development academy is called Blended Learning, and it’s a different method of teaching that encourages students to interact more in the classroom.
“Blended Learning is a way that we get to increase engagement in the classroom and get differentiation of instruction at the same time,” Ceglinski told the board on Tuesday. “These people started in July, met every month, and were stretched in their philosophies and stretched in the work they were put in.
“Over the course of the year, we saw the growth that they achieved in their own teaching strategies, but also in their classrooms, to see the active engagement that their kids were in has convinced me that this model of professional development is the way we need to go to have a lasting effect — so much greater than just a six-hour training can provide.”
Ceglinski told The Sun on Thursday that participating teachers volunteered last year to take part in the program.
“It was a 10-month experience where we taught them a particular way of teaching,” he said. “Students are engaged in that day’s lesson, but they are engaged in what we call learning studios. There are four different types of learning studios that happen within a classroom at the same time. Kids might be engaged in a computer lesson for a small portion of time within that classroom, then they get up and rotate to a different learning studio where they can do some real-world application of the lesson.
“Then, they move to another learning studio, where they work directly with the teacher, potentially doing some independent practice. Then, they move to another station. Essentially, it’s a way to engage kids, it’s a way to differentiate instruction and that means to simply provide different modes of learning that’s going to potentially hit all learning styles of kids.”
The Blended Learning instruction was provided by Marcia Kish, the chief innovation officer of DSD Professional Development.
Ceglinski thanked the board on Tuesday “for stepping out on a limb and approving this type of initiative” and thanked the participating teachers for taking part.
“I can’t say ‘Thank you’ enough because I think this is such an important endeavor that the district is about to jump into,” he said.
Teachers who took part in Blended Learning included Katie Allen of McCracken County High School (MCHS), Kaley Dickens of Concord Elementary School (CES), Brittany Donnelly of Heath Middle School (HMS), Scott Dossett of HMS, Kayla Greene of MCHS, Christina Looper of MCHS, Stephanie Rathgeber of MCHS, Kelly Rottman of MCHS, Kelly Russell of Reidland Intermediate School, Robert Trefil of MCHS, Reba Wiggins of CES and Tina Wiggins of Lone Oak Middle School.
“These are all rock stars in my book,” he told them. “Thank you for what you do for our kids and the impact you’re going to have on the rest of these cohorts who come after you.”
The school district will continue the Blended Learning program in the 2023-24 school year.
