EDDYVILLE — Lyon County Middle School educator Laura Ferguson was named a 2022 GoTeachKY ambassador in October, meaning she will represent the district as part of the next generation of teachers.
This Kentucky Department of Education initiative “seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky, helping remedy the critical teacher shortage that affects every state in the U.S.”
Ferguson, along with another 21 public school teachers, was selected to participate in the program based on her educational expertise.
“Part of the GoTeachKY ambassador program is finding teachers who have unique backgrounds and unique routes into education,” Ferguson said.
At the outset of her teaching career, Ferguson realized her path in education was grounded in supporting the youth.
“I like being in the classroom, that’s where I belong,” she said.
Even though a brief stint as an elementary teacher proved to be only a learning experience, her teaching career excelled after that.
Besides receiving GoTeachKY recognition, Ferguson is also the district’s Gifted and Talented Teacher and is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
“There are all sorts of different routes into education that a lot of people don’t know about, and that’s what drew me to it in the first place,” Ferguson said. “I thought it was an interesting opportunity.”
Teaching patterns and reference material were modified during the onset of the pandemic, Ferguson said. Technology was both a challenge and a resource. Ferguson said it enabled teaching to be a “24-hour event.”
Her concerns came when her students shared issues at home. Internet access became a systematic problem that both families and educators addressed — and continue to do, she said. Despite teaching obstacles, Ferguson championed teaching during pandemic conditions and being innovative.
She said she intends to continue excelling as an instructor of education.
Ferguson joined Lyon County Schools eight years ago. Before coming to LCS, she taught in Union and Livingston counties.
Ferguson is a mother of two children. She is from Livingston County and a Murray State University graduate.
