Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services’ Teacher Quality Institute announced its 2022-23 Professional Development School teacher candidates.
The Professional Development School (PDS) at Murray State is a prestigious pre-service teacher development program that provides teacher candidates with unique opportunities such as being mentored by the same teachers for the entire school year and serving as junior faculty at the school district where they are placed.
“PDS is the only way that education majors can experience the entire school year from before school starts until the end of the school year,” said PDS program director Debbie Bushart. “The students start their year in July by attending professional development with their mentor teachers.
“They also attend all back-to-school functions to meet students and parents. These experiences allow the PDS students to see what it takes to get a school year started. It prepares our students for their first year of teaching.”
The Murray State PDS program is part of the National Professional Development Schools organization, which strives to create learning communities that improve student learning and prepare educators through clinical practice.
This year’s PDS cohort will work in partnership with 19 schools in 10 local school districts. Schools interested in partnering with Murray State through the PDS program are encouraged to contact the Teacher Quality Institute at 270-809-2090 or email at msu.tqi@murraystate.edu.
The 2022-23 PDS teacher candidate cohort — including name and school district — includes Hannah Barger, McCracken County; Madison Buchanan, Calloway County; Madison Caylor, Paducah Independent; Dana Classen, Calloway County; Sophe Coyer, Hopkins County; Jarrod Darnall, Murray Independent; Hannah Davidson, Christian County; Russell Edwards, Marshall County; Sarah Englert, Mayfield Independent; Grace Floerke, Calloway County; Alyssa Greer, Marshall County; Dani Hanrahan, McCracken County; Addie Harper, Paducah Independent; Hannah Keith, McCracken County; Audrey Levinson, Murray Independent; Jenna Massey, Marshall County; Jenny Mays, Graves County; Audrey Sinclair, Paris (Tenn.) Special Schools; Meghan Stanfield, Calloway County; Emma Sunderhaus, Hopkins County; Allie Vernelson, McCracken County; and Makayla Watson, Henry County (Tenn.).
