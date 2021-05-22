'Teachable moments' create a culture of child protection

PRINCETON — Teachable moments, body safety, patterns of disclosure.
Those were all a part of a webinar called Creating A Culture of Child Protection. The event, which was sponsored by PACS/CCC Pennyrile Regional Network, took place Wednesday. Sabrina Davis and Megan Hudson of PACS/CCC organized the event.
Kerri Isham presented the webinar workshop. It intended to teach the community about common myths of sexual abuse, types of sexual abuse, statistics of sexual abuse, and why we need to teach sexual health education early, among other pertinent topics.
The participants belonged to organizations located in western Kentucky and the Pennyrile Region.
“The body remembers on a cellular level,” Isham said.
Statements like these sustained the three-hour webinar, which included an engaging chat by participants, who ranged from educators, health professionals, researchers, directors, and parents.
“I feel that the children in very rural areas lack the support,” said Brenda Crouthers, one of the participants.
“We never have enough funding to provide for every child who needs support and services,” Kelli Covngton added.
Isham was zooming in from Canada. Her background is in education. She is also an author and the founder of PowerUp Education.
PowerUp Education has a mission that believes “every child should experience a healthy, happy childhood, free from sexual abuse and exploitation.”
At her core, Isham is a trainer and consultant advocating for child welfare. She has more than 20 years of experience serving in child advocacy roles.
The workshop came during a time when Lexington recently adopted an LGBTQ Youth Mental Health Protection ordinance banning the practice of conversion therapy on those younger than 18.
Under the ordinance, state-licensed providers in Fayette County are unable to practice a “widely discredited” mental health process, said Beth Musgrave of the Lexington Herald-Ledger.
The group responsible for advocating and protesting the practice is Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, and according to the group, Lexington is one of three Kentucky cities to ban the therapy.
Further, Fairness Campaign Executive Director Christ Hartman said, “With Lexington’s ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy,’ more than 20% of Kentucky’s population now lives in a city where children are protected from this deadly anti-LGBTQ torture.”
A culture of torture has persisted far too long — a sentiment echoed in Isham’s workshop
Isham said kids are queer in a sense, whereby the choice of sexual disposition is incalculable and uncontrived. Therefore, they are naturally interested in and attracted to any gender and sex.
In exploring widely accepted solutions to sexual trauma and abuse, Trauma Release Exercises, TRE, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, EMDR, were identified to be useful for Kentuckians, according to TRE for All Inc.
TRE is reported to treat emotional fatigue, reinforce emotional regulation, reduce traumatic stress disorders, reduce stress and anxiety, and is beneficial for a multitude of other conditions.
TRE is a somatic — body — exercise that has release and discharge properties, allowing individuals to engage in self-care without revisiting traumatic experiences, according to TRE for ALL Inc.
Another universal treatment for sexual trauma is EMDR, a psychotherapy treatment.The purpose of EMDR is to relinquish feelings and memories associated with maltreatment and abuse, according to the webinar.
According to EMDR Institute Inc., “After successful treatment with EMDR therapy, affective distress is relieved, negative beliefs are reformulated, and physiological arousal is reduced.”
Isham said sexual abuse survivors are 76% sex trade workers, 70% report excessive use of drugs and alcohol, and 60% are women with panic disorders.
Isham pointed out that sexual abuse contributes to low self-esteem, eating disorders, social withdrawal, suicidal ideation and attempts, and several other chronic conditions.
Social justice within kids is much higher, Isham said, adding “kids are more likely to capitalize on rule-breaking.”
In Isham’s presentation, she said holding on to secrets and promulgating them among children fosters behavior that interferes with a child’s willingness to be an active participant in calling out sexual abuse.
Her solution for secrets is to replace them with surprises. Naturally, surprises produce less contempt and responsibility for young persons.
“When kids are exposed to sexual abuse at a young age, it awakens a sexual template that really shouldn’t happen until puberty,” Isham said.
According to the workshop, 95% of child abuse cases go unreported and more than half of family-related cases involve biological, adoptive, step, and foster parent abuse.
Profiles of predators are predicated on behavior, not personality traits. Isham said sexual predator patterns are visible by active audiences, not passive audiences.
Moral compensation is a technique used by molesters and pedophiles that attempts to justify inappropriate sexual behavior. In essence, it rationalizes actions by relying on roles in society and other modes of empowerment related to identity contingencies, Isham said.
Isham concluded the workshop and invited participants to access more information and resources at www.powerupeducation.com.
She noted she’s experiencing an exponential increase in service requests, caused mostly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isham said she champions a culture of accountability that enforces policies that protect children from maltreatment and abuse.
