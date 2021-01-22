Former McCracken County Board of Education chair Chris Taylor resigned his position, leaving his seat on the board Thursday evening.
His resignation immediately followed the election of a new set of officers during the first meeting of the year.
“I’m going to resign my position on the McCracken County School Board effective after this meeting,” he said following the election of the year’s new officers. “That’s something that I did not want to do,” he added, citing family issues.
Taylor’s mother passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in November. This occurred shortly after he was reelected, winning his district by a margin of just 14 votes.
He also cited a rift with a pair of unnamed board members, alleging that they had worked to secure the election for his opponent in 2020.
The decision, Taylor told The Sun after the meeting, was a hard one but one that he feels will ultimately be the best for him.
“After serving four years and just getting reelected, it was a very tough decision. At the end of the day, family comes first. It’s going to be good for me and my family,” he said. “As long as we’re together and taking care of each other, it’ll be good.”
The new officer elections saw Melanie Burkeen elected as board chair, after a 4-0 vote with one abstention. She served as vice chair for the board in 2019 and 2020. Kelly Walker was elected to the position of vice chair Thursday.
With Taylor leaving just after winning an additional four-year term, the board is expected to fill the vacancy left by Taylor through its appointment process.
This will be done through a majority vote of the remaining four members within 60 days. In the next 30 days, the board will solicit applications for the vacancy through its website and The Paducah Sun.
Applicants should file a letter of intent with the board after this posting, in addition to submitting a transcript certifying their completion of the 12th grade (or a 12th grade equivalency exam). The board may discuss the applicants in closed sessions that could include individual interviews. The appointment will take place in open session.
Should the board fail to appoint someone within 60 days, the commissioner of education will make the appointment. This new member will hold office until a qualified successor can be elected.
Board policy suggests that an election take place to fill any vacancy with an unexpired term of one or more years during the next regular election in order to succeed the member chosen by the board or the commissioner of education.
