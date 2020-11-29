The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce December Power in Partnership breakfast will feature Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Commissioner Jeff Taylor as the featured speaker.
The event will be held 7:30 a.m. Thursday with a virtual broadcast.
Following Taylor’s comments, Bruce Wilcox, Greater Paducah Economic Development president/CEO, will provide a local update.
Register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The virtual breakfast will be carried live via the chamber and WPSD Local 6’s Facebook page and livestreamed on WPSD.
In January of this year, Taylor was appointed as commissioner of business development for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
Taylor has over 35 years of experience in economic development. After 31 years of service, he retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority as a senior project manager. He also held positions in public relations, marketing and community development.
He is a graduate of the Basic Economic Development Course at the University of Georgia and attended the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma. In 2004, he earned certification as an Economic Development Finance Professional. He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and has a master’s from the University of North Alabama. Taylor is a native of Central City in Muhlenberg County.
Wilcox joined GPED in September 2019 with over 25 years of senior-level corporate roles in the community. He has a bachelor of science degree from Murray State University with concentration in accounting.
In the first year working with GPED, he and his team have announced 205 jobs with an annual recurring economic benefit of $23 million per year on the local economy. He’s also been working on other key initiatives to position GPED and the community for continued and increased future economic growth.
