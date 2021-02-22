BENTON — Tater Day is canceled — again.
In a post to its official Facebook page, the city said local government leaders and the Kiwanis Club discussed the issue and decided to cancel the local festival for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the city said 30,000 people were likely to visit Benton the week of the April event, which would not have been safe for residents amid the pandemic.
Officials said the same reasoning led to the cancellation of the event in 2021.
“It just doesn’t make good sense to bring so many folks from out of town here when our COVID numbers are just starting to go down some,” according to the city’s announcement.
Despite the cancellation of Tater Day, officials said it does have “some good things planned for the later summer months if our numbers continue to stay low and more people get vaccinated.”
