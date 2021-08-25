A multi-vehicle collision involving a tanker truck on Interstate 24 near Calvert City resulted in at least one death Wednesday morning.
The Kentucky State Police investigation is ongoing.
According to KSP officials, the collision took place about 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 28 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. The tanker semi-truck involved in the collision caught fire.
Both lanes of traffic were closed for several hours while first responders handled the incident.
KSP spokesman Trooper Adam Jones said more information would be released when possible.
“I know there are several troopers still out on the scene,” he said late Wednesday afternoon. “They’re still trying to clean it up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.