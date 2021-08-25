TRACTOR FATAL

This tanker semi-truck caught fire after a collision on Interstate 24 Wednesday morning in Calvert City near Mile Marker 28. Both lanes were closed following the collision. At least one death was reported in the collision.

A multi-vehicle collision involving a tanker truck on Interstate 24 near Calvert City resulted in at least one death Wednesday morning.

The Kentucky State Police investigation is ongoing.

According to KSP officials, the collision took place about 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 28 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. The tanker semi-truck involved in the collision caught fire.

Both lanes of traffic were closed for several hours while first responders handled the incident.

KSP spokesman Trooper Adam Jones said more information would be released when possible.

“I know there are several troopers still out on the scene,” he said late Wednesday afternoon. “They’re still trying to clean it up.”

