Heavy rainfall events this summer have caused grass along highways and other roads in parts of western Kentucky to grow fast and tall, obstructing driver’s vision in some areas.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to take care of that problem where it can, while continuing to work on other flood damaged areas, such as culverts.
KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said people who drive cars that are lower to the ground are more likely to have visibility issues in what Todd calls “trouble spots,” as opposed to people who drive trucks. In those trouble spots, drivers may have issues seeing past tall grass as they try to pull out onto the road.
John Puryear Drive in McCracken County is one of the areas KYTC has already taken care of. Mowing crews did their second round of mowing in July, but heavy rains over the past several weeks have had crews bringing mowers back out early.
Todd said it’s a problem the transportation cabinet has seen in a lot of places.
“I know it’s a problem all over. We’ve had people complaining about not being able to pull out of their driveway. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to get to all of those places, but as many as we can,” Todd said.
It’s affecting drivers like Ellie Miller.
“The sides of the road are pretty grown up in a lot of places, and I mean ... if you’re on the road and trying to look somewhere or trying to get on the interstate, it’s pretty hard to see over. And I mean, I’ve got to sit up in my car and look over,” Miller said.
Miller drives a smaller car, making it harder for her to see over tall grass.
KYTC said it knows that’s a problem, but personnel are also working to repair erosion and washout damage from recent flash flooding.
“We’re having to wait on the manufacturers to produce some of the steel culverts, to roll the steel and ship it to us. So, while we’re waiting on delivery of some of those, we’re able to get out and do some other things,” Todd said.
He said it may not be able to mow everywhere, but if drivers do see a trouble spot, they should be careful, be patient and report it.
There will likely be mowers out for the next week. As a reminder, political and advertising signs aren’t allowed along state highway rights-of-way and should be removed. The signs can create a safety hazard for mowing crews.
To report a trouble spot, people can call 270-898-2431 or report it through the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.
