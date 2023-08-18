Road

Recent heavy rainfall events have caused grass along highways and other roads in parts of western Kentucky to grow fast and tall, obstructing driver’s vision in some areas. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to take care of that problem where it can, while continuing to work on other flood damaged areas, such as culverts. John Puryear Drive in McCracken County (pictured) is one of the areas KYTC has already taken care of.

 CALLIE STONE

Heavy rainfall events this summer have caused grass along highways and other roads in parts of western Kentucky to grow fast and tall, obstructing driver’s vision in some areas.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to take care of that problem where it can, while continuing to work on other flood damaged areas, such as culverts.

