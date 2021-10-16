METROPOLIS, Ill. — Members of Sewings for Missions had always known they were making an impact, but the full extent of it didn’t hit home until they saw a mission report on Haiti.
In that report, member Susie Ragsdale recognized something in one of the pictures.
A little girl had on one of the dresses she had made.
“You make so many, you forget what you’ve made,” she said.
But despite the hundreds of pieces of clothing Ragsdale and other Sewings for Missions members have had a part in, that one dress stood out.
During their three years together, the ladies involved with Sewings for Mission have used their various talents to produce garments and other items for those in need.
A mission of Immanuel Baptist Church, Sewings for Missions began when Janice Konemann first mentioned a project to sew pillow slips for Kosair Children’s Hospital after learning of the need while her grandson was there.
“The ladies showed up to help,” Konemann said. “Then the fabric we needed came in.”
They then moved on to dolls for Operation Christmas Child. They’ve focused on clothes for the past two years with a year emphasizing pillowcase dresses made from scratch.
Konemann said any time they think they’re close to getting low on supplies, the fabric keeps coming in.
“The Lord is really blessing us with folks bringing in fabrics, buttons, elastic. Fabric is very expensive to buy,” Konemann said. “They found out we needed little T-shirts, so they got to bringing them in. They find out you need it, and they show up with it. We just don’t know what to say. The Lord’s been blessing us so much.”
It’s through those donations, noted Margie Reynolds, that “someone who can’t participate in this can feel like they’re a part of it.”
And the group is sharing that blessing by using everything they receive in some form or fashion. Leftover fabric is used to wrap thread, scissors, pins, needles for sewing kits put in Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Old T-shirts have been braided into jump ropes, which will also go in the shoeboxes. Old vests or fabrics designed with their own quilt or doll patterns are turned into bags. For the first time, they’re making burp pads and receiving blankets, “all because someone brought us in the fabrics,” Konemann said.
But the majority of their stitchery is put toward children’s clothes — jumpers, dresses, tops, pants, capes, nightgowns, vests, hooded shirts, lounge pants, shorts and skirts. T-shirts are paired with pants and shorts so, when possible, each child receives a top and bottom.
“Whatever we’ve got, we find something to make with it. There are some things that come in that are hard to make a pair of pants or a dress, but we don’t let much go to waste,” said Konemann, who is referred to by other Sewings for Missions members as the boss lady or the EMT when a sewing machine won’t work.
The other members of Sewings for Missions are Paula Kilgore, Sharon Fisher, Suzy Sweitzer and Molly Frazier. Each brings her own talent to the Immanuel Baptist Church basement where the group meets monthly. Fisher is the stringer, running elastic through pants or ribbon through pillowcase dresses and bags. Sweitzer is the presser. Kilgore and Frazier are the cutters. The rest — Konemann, Reynolds and Ragsdale — are the seamstresses.
“Some of us right here can’t sew, but if they didn’t do what they do, we wouldn’t have all of this,” Konemann said, pointing to the table filled with clothes and bags that will be going to Appalachia later this month. The group has also sent items to Africa, Honduras and Haiti. They became involved with Appalachia through the Union Baptist Association.
Konemann went on a mission trip to Appalachia two years ago, spending three to four days.
“They passed out the clothing, and it was about 4 feet high on the tables,” she recalled. “They had it all passed out within three hours. We’re so glad we can help.”
This will be the second batch the group is sending to Appalachia this year, with the first going out in May.
“When I’m sewing, every little piece I pick up, I try to remember to say a prayer for this little child who’s getting this dress, pair of shorts, backpack, whatever. I’m sure they need it,” Konemann said. “I’m proud of what we got to do.”
Along with helping others, the group also spends the time in fellowship, something they missed after taking a year off due to COVID-19, with some sewing at home.
“We sit down here and talk and sew away,” Konemann said, as Sweitzer noted they all need tickets — especially Fisher, Konemann, Reynolds and Ragsdale — for the speed they’re working.
“Our pastor accuses us of being a sweatshop,” Konemann added with a laugh.
The seamstresses have been sewing since childhood or started in school. Konemann began in junior high and then all four years of high school.
Reynolds was 8 when her mom started her on her treadle sewing machine. “I wasn’t allowed to use the electric one,” she said. She also sewed all four years in high school, making a blue wool suit with floral interior for her school’s fashion show.
Ragsdale sewed in junior high, but got her start at age 4.
“My mom sewed a lot. I’d ask her how to do it,” she said. “She gave me scraps she had. She threaded a needle for me and was very patient with me, showing how to do it in and out, in and out. I made my doll a little dress that didn’t last too long or stay together very well. But whenever she was sewing, I asked if she had cloth so I could make a dress for my dolly.”
Kilgore has sewing experience, making dresses for herself and rompers when her son was a toddler. Sweitzer joked that she started ironing around high school.
But no matter their background, members of Sewings for Missions have found the experience rewarding.
“I think everyone of us really enjoys it,” Konemann said, adding she would like other individuals and churches to get involved in Sewings for Missions as there is “always a need.” For more information, contact Immanuel Baptist Church at 618-524-2729 or Konemann at 618-524-5568.
“It makes you feel good when you can do stuff for other people,” Sweitzer added. “It’s very rewarding for all of us to be able to do that.”
