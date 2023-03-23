Above: McCracken County High School student Owen Hibbs, as enchanted candlestick Lumiere, dances with a ballet ensemble during the “Be Our Guest” number, at a dress rehearsal for the school’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Tuesday night. The show opens tonight and runs through Saturday.
At right: McCracken County High School students Adyson Townsend (left) and Gavin Smith dance to the title song from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at a Tuesday dress rehearsal for the school’s production of the play.
